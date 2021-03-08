LocalCoinSwap Price Hits $0.0238 on Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $1,855.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00082196 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002247 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,903,366 coins and its circulating supply is 51,690,590 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

