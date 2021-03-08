LockTrip Price Hits $1.80 on Top Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, LockTrip has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $26.96 million and $30,353.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00003544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000113 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

