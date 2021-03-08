LockTrip Price Reaches $1.81 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00003377 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $27.11 million and $41,852.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

