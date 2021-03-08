Loews (NYSE:L) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.04

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.04 and last traded at $50.92, with a volume of 9541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on L shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Loews alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Loews news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,234 shares of company stock worth $429,828. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $598,108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after acquiring an additional 559,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 36.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,847,000 after acquiring an additional 446,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,481,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,666,000 after buying an additional 431,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Loews by 38.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,352,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 374,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile (NYSE:L)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.