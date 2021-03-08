Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI stock opened at $95.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $120.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,102,434.36. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Logitech International by 16,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.