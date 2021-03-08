Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 125.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,102,434.36. Insiders sold 132,681 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $95.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.96. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $120.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

