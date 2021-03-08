Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,919.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,749.81 or 0.03436425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.74 or 0.00366744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.99 or 0.01019233 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.90 or 0.00422045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $184.16 or 0.00361665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00249191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00022473 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

