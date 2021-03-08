Loom Network (LOOM) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $131.87 million and approximately $21.63 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00060461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $425.23 or 0.00816910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00025852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00061288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00029625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00041307 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loom Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars.

