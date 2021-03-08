Loopring (LRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $50.82 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $695.39 million and $50.82 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00060710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.12 or 0.00825664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00061085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00030269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00041408 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,332,445 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

