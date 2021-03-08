Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, IDAX and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDAX, DragonEX, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

