Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,278 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,278 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 394,134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $87,663,000 after acquiring an additional 114,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 215,991 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.60 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

