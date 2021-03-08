Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.39. 84,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,560. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

