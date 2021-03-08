LUXCoin Price Tops $0.17 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. LUXCoin has a market cap of $1.86 million and $8,756.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,739.30 or 0.99795037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00037031 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.96 or 0.00932192 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.73 or 0.00416432 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.56 or 0.00292182 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00074807 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00037092 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005553 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,863,771 coins and its circulating supply is 10,856,538 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

