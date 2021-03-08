Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $76.00. The company traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $64.93, with a volume of 61360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.12.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LYFT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $330,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,786,309 shares of company stock valued at $98,455,134. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Lyft by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,702 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Lyft by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,659 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,362 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 46,392 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.