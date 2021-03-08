M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.49

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.49 and last traded at $57.49, with a volume of 8771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $137,220.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,285 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in M.D.C. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

