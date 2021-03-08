Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Stock Price Up 9.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)’s stock price rose 9.2% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $15.92. Approximately 1,246,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 608,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Specifically, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 442,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. Analysts anticipate that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

