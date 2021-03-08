Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 19,921 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLT opened at $122.87 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,531 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,499 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.74.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

