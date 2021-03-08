Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 163,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after buying an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,636,000 after buying an additional 451,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 885.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR stock opened at $123.80 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average of $113.31.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

