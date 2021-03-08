Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 134.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $986,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 145.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 153,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,728 shares of company stock worth $18,128,467 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $183.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $184.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.94.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

