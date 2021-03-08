Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,894 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $382.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

