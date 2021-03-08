Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 22,212 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $119.17 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $142.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.99.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

