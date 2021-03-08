Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 4,914 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,165,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 5,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $547.70 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $603.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.28. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

