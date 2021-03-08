Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $12,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $152.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

