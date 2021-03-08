Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,589 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

