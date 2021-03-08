Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,370 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,996 shares of company stock worth $159,197. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $73.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

