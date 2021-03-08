Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $10.61 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in The Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.74.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $34.44 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.