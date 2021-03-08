Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $11.58 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 450.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 784.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,713 shares of company stock worth $61,006,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $597.95 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $798.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.70, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

