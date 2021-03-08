Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $12.05 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,921 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 79.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after purchasing an additional 801,083 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 623,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,283,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,091,000 after purchasing an additional 520,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL stock opened at $111.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $112.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.34.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.