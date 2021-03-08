Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,246 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,778 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in eBay by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $53.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

