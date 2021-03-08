Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of LKQ worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ opened at $41.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

