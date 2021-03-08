Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 137.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,061 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Graphic Packaging worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

