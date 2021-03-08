Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.57% of MAG Silver worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.19.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.12. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

