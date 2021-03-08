Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $151.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.68 and its 200 day moving average is $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

