Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,296 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.62 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.