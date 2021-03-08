Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,985 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 48.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 122.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

ABC opened at $104.83 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.04.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

