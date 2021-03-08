Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,820 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.22% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after buying an additional 1,869,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after buying an additional 1,699,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after buying an additional 1,203,990 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 705.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,102,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after buying an additional 965,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,556,000 after buying an additional 421,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJ. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $900,067.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,494. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BJ opened at $39.10 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.