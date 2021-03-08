Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,445,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,727 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Celestica worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Celestica by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Celestica by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Celestica by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Celestica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

