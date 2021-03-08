Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 12,011 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

NYSE WEC opened at $84.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average of $93.20. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

