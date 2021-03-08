Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,252 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,800,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,725,000 after acquiring an additional 511,509 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,040,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.53 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

