Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,912 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.36% of Methanex worth $12,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Methanex by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,135 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Methanex by 14.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,526,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,231,000 after acquiring an additional 197,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Methanex by 32.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 215,929 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 82.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 365,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Methanex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 518,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,140 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $41.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 2.20. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

