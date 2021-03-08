Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMIN. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 115,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:SMIN opened at $49.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

