Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 529,000 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529,000 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $18.07.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

