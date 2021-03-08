Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Leidos worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 141.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

LDOS stock opened at $90.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.06 and a 200 day moving average of $97.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

