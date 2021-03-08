Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Robert Half International worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $76.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

