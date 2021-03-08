Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). Macy’s reported earnings per share of ($2.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.50. 25,440,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,622,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

