Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) traded up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.50. 25,502,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 23,622,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth $370,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 238,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 9.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,561 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 72.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

