Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,363 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 49.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after buying an additional 2,610,267 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after buying an additional 1,792,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

