Maecenas (ART) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,385.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 252.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $683,964.20 and approximately $1,385.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 228.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00059167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.65 or 0.00804449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00025311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00061286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00029226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00040888 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maecenas Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars.

