Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Magellan Health worth $58,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after acquiring an additional 181,724 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 673,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,034,000 after acquiring an additional 355,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 401,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $222,574.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,044.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGLN opened at $93.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

