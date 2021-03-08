Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s share price fell 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $12.04. 554,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 375,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $584.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

